KeyCorp Comments on Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp analyst U. Rana anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

BDN stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $815.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,167,000 after buying an additional 196,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,781 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

