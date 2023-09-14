FY2023 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CELH. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.01 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.22. Celsius has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $206.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

