Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.68% from the company’s previous close.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Shares of CTGO stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Contango Ore will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Contango Ore Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Contango Ore by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Contango Ore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

