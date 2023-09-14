Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.68% from the company’s previous close.
Contango Ore Stock Performance
Shares of CTGO stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.49.
Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Contango Ore will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore
Contango Ore Company Profile
Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Contango Ore
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.