Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 69.36% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,756 shares of company stock worth $2,935,605. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

