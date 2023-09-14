Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,968,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,882.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,863 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 81.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 632,846 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.