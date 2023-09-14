Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19. Copart has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $887,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,968,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,882.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,863 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 81.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 632,846 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

