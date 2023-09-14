Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

SDC opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,318 shares in the company, valued at $147,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

