Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
SmileDirectClub Stock Performance
SDC opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,318 shares in the company, valued at $147,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
