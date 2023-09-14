Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for NanoXplore Inc. Issued By B. Riley (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

NanoXplore Stock Down 4.3 %

TSE:GRA opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.48. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$4.03. The company has a market cap of C$521.60 million, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

