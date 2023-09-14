Research Analysts Set Expectations for NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 162.85% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $378.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.52 million.
NS opened at $17.26 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.53%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,637,000 after purchasing an additional 643,843 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,992,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,804 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
