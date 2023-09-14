Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of CPG opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.27. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,532 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,996,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

