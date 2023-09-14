Brokers Set Expectations for Air Industries Group’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Air Industries Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.