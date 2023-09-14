6,270 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS EFV opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

