10,952 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926,171 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $14,988,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,360.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 683,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 636,431 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

