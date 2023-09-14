Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $53.48 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 815,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $53,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after acquiring an additional 688,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,144,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 732,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,216,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,654,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

