Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 1,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

About Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

