KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Trading Down 0.3%

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.06. 18,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 112,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $374.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2,139.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the first quarter worth $322,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

