DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $242.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.78. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

