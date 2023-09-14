DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 898 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Activity

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

