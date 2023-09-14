Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 278,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 241,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 224,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 997.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 208,187 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,799,000.

