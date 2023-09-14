Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $826.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $773.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

