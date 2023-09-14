United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.39 and last traded at $74.97. 22,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 26,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Gasoline Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 28,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

