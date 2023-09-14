State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 363,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $50,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Shares of A stock opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

