DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 667 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $840.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 316.77% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

