FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 41,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 35,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNDC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 376.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

