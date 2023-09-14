DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.83%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $268,782.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $344,180.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $268,782.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,593 shares of company stock worth $605,486. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

