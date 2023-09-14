DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.