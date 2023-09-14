Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $53,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.56.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,543 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $343.20 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

