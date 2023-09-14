DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.