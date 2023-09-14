State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 650 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of AutoZone worth $51,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO stock opened at $2,531.00 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,502.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,509.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.