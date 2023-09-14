State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $51,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $495.48 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $504.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

