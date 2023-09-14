WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 36,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 75,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 51.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 162.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

