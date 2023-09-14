Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) Trading Down 0.3%

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. 10,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.
