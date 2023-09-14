iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.45. Approximately 2,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

