DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Stock Price Up 1%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 16.74% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

