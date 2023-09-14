John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Up 590.9% in August

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDGJF shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.
John Wood Group Stock Performance
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
