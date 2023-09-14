Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bradesco
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.