Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.