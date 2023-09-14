WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Up 311.7% in August

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 311.7% from the August 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

WHGLY opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. WH Group has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

WH Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

