Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Update

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of VRLAF stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verallia Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Verallia Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It also provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.