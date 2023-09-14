AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

VLVLY opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

