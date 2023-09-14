AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Sep 23 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a sep 23 dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

AGNC stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

