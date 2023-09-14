Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Increases By 520.4%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 520.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

