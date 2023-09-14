Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Valeo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLEEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

