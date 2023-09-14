JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.56. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $944,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,193,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,089,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $944,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,193,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,089,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,661 shares of company stock worth $13,480,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

