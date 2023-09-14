Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $11.21 and $20.28 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,496.09 or 0.99984639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $78.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

