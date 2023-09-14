Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Increases By 791.7%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 791.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wilmar International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WLMIY opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Wilmar International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

