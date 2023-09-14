Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 906.5% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Visium Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VISM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Visium Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Visium Technologies

Visium Technologies, Inc, a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, cloud, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics.

