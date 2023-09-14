aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

LIFE stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 233.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.