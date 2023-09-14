Apple’s (AAPL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $174.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

