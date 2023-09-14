IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IBEX in the second quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

