South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 245 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($2.88) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

South32 stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. South32 has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

