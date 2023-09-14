Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in August

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODY opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5604 per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

